Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 2,397 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Blackstone by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,215,300. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

