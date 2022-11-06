Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,314,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,995,546. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

