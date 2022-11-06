Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $166.81 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

