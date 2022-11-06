Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.75 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

NYSE PPG opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

