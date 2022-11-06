Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

