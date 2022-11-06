Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

MU opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

