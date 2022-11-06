Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 16,103 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.07.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

MCO stock opened at $258.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

