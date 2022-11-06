Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,442 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 165.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after acquiring an additional 170,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN opened at $5.92 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.89%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

