Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 55 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $227.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.