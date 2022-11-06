Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Up 121.2% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.79 million and $157.05 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00012262 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 121.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00602767 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.54 or 0.31397135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

