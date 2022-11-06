Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

