Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 6,041 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $345.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

