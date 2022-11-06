Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.76 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,465 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UGI by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

