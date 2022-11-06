Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.16 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Waters by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters Profile

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $305.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.11. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.