Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,578 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 354,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

