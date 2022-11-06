Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,569.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,467.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

