Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $960,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,473,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $136.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81.

