Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 128 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $316.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.03. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

