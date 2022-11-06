Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 141,705 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,705 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.