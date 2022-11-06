Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,295 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86.
In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
