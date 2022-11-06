Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,455.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $21,455.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

