Barings LLC Acquires 2,776 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

