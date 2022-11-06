Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 15,263 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after purchasing an additional 689,397 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $710,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 86.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 50.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.6 %

About MakeMyTrip

MMYT stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.