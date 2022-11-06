Barings LLC Buys Shares of 1,723 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $308.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $318.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

