Barings LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 151.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

