Barings LLC Invests $242,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $208.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day moving average is $172.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.89.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

