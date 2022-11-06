Barings LLC Invests $322,000 in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

