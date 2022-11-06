Barings LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after purchasing an additional 807,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

