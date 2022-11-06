Barings LLC Sells 165 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.25 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.