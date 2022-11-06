Barings LLC Sells 483 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 306.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,642 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

