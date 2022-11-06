Barings LLC Takes Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,546 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.



