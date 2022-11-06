Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Barnes Group stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.79.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.
In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $997,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 28,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,541. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
