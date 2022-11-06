Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 988,314,961 shares trading hands.

Baron Oil Stock Up 24.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

