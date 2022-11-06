Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

