Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 711 at Citigroup

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 624 ($7.21) to GBX 711 ($8.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($6.91) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.92) to GBX 720 ($8.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.27) to GBX 800 ($9.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.52) to GBX 675 ($7.80) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 691 ($7.99).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 645 ($7.46) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 648.50 ($7.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 599.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2,480.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

