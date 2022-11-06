Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Trading Up 9.3 %

RGLD stock traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 869,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

