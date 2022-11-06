Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.69. The stock had a trading volume of 987,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

