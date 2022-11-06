Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.6% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $396.03. 857,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

