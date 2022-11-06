Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.56 on Friday, hitting $139.77. 14,265,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,059. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

