Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 17,599,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

