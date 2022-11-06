Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 493 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 970,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

