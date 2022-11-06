Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,119,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,275. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

