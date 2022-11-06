Berenberg Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €22.72 ($22.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.12. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a one year high of €54.10 ($54.10).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

