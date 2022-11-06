Berenberg Bank Trims Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Target Price to CHF 545

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
BCHHF stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.41.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
