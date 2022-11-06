Berenberg Bank Trims Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Target Price to CHF 545

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 555 to CHF 545 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BCHHF stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.41.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

