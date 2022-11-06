Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.0 million to $1.007 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.87 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.10.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,054. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

