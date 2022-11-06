Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $446.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $446.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.01. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $522.96.

Bio-Techne shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $302,472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 352.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,679,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

