BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 318.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX opened at $154.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.24. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.