BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Up 2.3% This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $21,190.16 or 0.99995082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $16.93 billion and approximately $61.48 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,232.97593065 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $63,372,278.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

