Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $72.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00251472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00085051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

