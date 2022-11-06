Bitcoin Private Trading Down 11% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $72.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00244488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00085044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

